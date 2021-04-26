Araghchi leaves for Vienna

The 18th round of virtual JCPOA Joint Commission Meeting was held on April 2 and the event was held in the presence of Iranian diplomats and P4+1.

Participants decided to continue talks in person in Vienna, two working groups on lifting sanctions and nuclear issues are doing the necessary measures.

Earlier, Araghchi said that Iran favors the JCPOA model and lifting every sanction by Trump’s term.

Iran Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Germany, UK and French Representatives conferred in Vienna on April 16 on JCPOA.

He held talks with Deputy of European Union Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora.

Araghchi and Russia and China's Representatives held separate meetings in Vienna on April 16.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish