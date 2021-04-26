Iran's Zarif, Iraq's al-Halbousi hold talks on regional issues

Zarif hailed Iraq's role in regional convergence, noting that the Iraqi parliament approves withdrawal of foreign forces in respect of Iraqi sovereignty.

The US martyred anti-terror commander General Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in the soil of Iraq, he said.

Zarif touched upon the upcoming elections in Iran and Iraq as a symbol of people's sovereignty in both countries, wishing Iraq success in holding a peaceful election.

Iraq’s Council of Representatives Mohamed al-Halbousi, for his part, stressed the role of the Iraqi government and parliament in helping to shape stability in the region and supported the provision of conditions for enhancing trade between the two states.

Earlier today, the Iranian foreign minister met with Iraqi President Barham Salih to discuss bilateral, regional, and international issues.

Heading a delegation, Zarif arrived in Baghdad on Monday to confer with his Iraqi counterpart and other officials on his two-day stay.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish