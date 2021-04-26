Iran welcomes Iraq’s significant role in region

Zarif made the remarks in a meeting with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein in Baghdad.

The Iranian minister expressed hope that the Iraqi people would play their regional role so that the region would witness positive developments.

Zarif wished the holy month of Ramadan would be the month of mercy, blessing and friendship for the people of the region.

Meanwhile, he condoled with the Iraqi minister over a deadly explosion in a hospital in Baghdad and once again sympathized with the families of the victims.

Some 82 people died and scores of others were wounded in the incident which occurred on Sunday.

