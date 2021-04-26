Zarif in Baghdad for consultations with Iraqi officials

Prior to Iraq, Zarif reviewed important common and regional issues and Iran’s talks with P4+1.
During his stay in Iraq, Zarif will also hold talks with Iraqi Kurdistan Region officials.
9376**1416
Baghdad, April 26, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohamad Javad Zarif heading a delegation arrived in Baghdad on Monday to confer with his Iraqi counterparts and other officials.
