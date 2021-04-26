Apr 26, 2021, 1:38 PM
Zarif in Baghdad for consultations with Iraqi officials

Baghdad, April 26, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohamad Javad Zarif heading a delegation arrived in Baghdad on Monday to confer with his Iraqi counterparts and other officials.

Prior to Iraq, Zarif reviewed important common and regional issues and Iran’s talks with P4+1.

During his stay in Iraq, Zarif will also hold talks with Iraqi Kurdistan Region officials.

