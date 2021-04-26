Zarif meets Iraqi president in Baghdad

Zarif had already met with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein.

In a joint press conference with Iraqi foreign minister, Zarif hoped that the US would take up a reasonable policy and return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), from which it withdrew in 2018.

He went on to say that if the US returns to the deal, Tehran will take the reciprocal steps after verifying US measures.

Thanking Iraq for preparing the grounds for talks in the region, Zarif hoped that the talks would lead to more dialogs and more serious mutual understanding.

The Iraqi foreign minister, for his part, stressed Baghdad’s role in solving the issues of the region and added that he spoke with Zarif about Iran-US ties and relations with Persian Gulf states.

Heading a delegation, Zarif arrived in Baghdad on Monday to confer with his Iraqi counterparts and other officials on his two-day stay. He will also hold talks with Iraqi Kurdistan Region officials tomorrow.

9417**2050

