Zaghari’s new verdict issued

Hojjat Kermani told IRNA that her defendant has been sentenced to a year in prison and a one-year ban from leaving the country for propaganda against the Islamic System.

He added that Zaghari is free on bail and "we will file a protest within the time stated by law".

On March 7, Kermani told IRNA that the five-year jail sentence of Zaghari was over, adding that in the past year, she has been under home arrest with electronic shackles tied to her feet, which allowed her to move within 300 meters of her father’s house in Tehran.

Zaghari’s hearing of her second charge, which is propaganda against the Islamic System, "is slated for March 14", Hojjati added on March 7.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who worked for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, was arrested at the airport upon leaving Tehran in April 2016 on security charges. She was sentenced to five years in jail afterwards.

