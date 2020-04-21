Zaghari’s furlough extended for another month: Lawyer

Mahmoud Behzadirad, Zaghari’s lawyer, told IRNA that Zagharfi’s furlough was until Farvardin 30 (April 18) but was extended until Ordibehesht 31 (May 20).

Behzadirad said that since Zaghari has served four years of her five-year sentence in prison, she has the right to enjoy freedom according to the law.

He added that the appeal for conditional freedom has been given to the judiciary but no response has been given yet.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who worked for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, was arrested at airport upon leaving Tehran in April 2016 for security charges. She was sentenced to five years in jail afterwards.

The UK media wrote a lot against the arrest claiming that Iran arrested Zaghari due to the UK's 450 million-pound (roughly $640 million) debt to Iran, but Iran rejected such a link.

