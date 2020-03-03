Nazanin Zaghari in good health condition, Iran’s Judiciary spox says

Recently some unreal pieces of news have been released; he said complaining when the news concerning her health status is released, no one pays attention.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who worked for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, was arrested in Kerman in April 2016 on charges related to national security; she has been sentenced to five years in jail. Though her husband had claimed that she has visited Iran to meet her family and had had no media missions, in November 2016, Boris Johnson, the then UK foreign secretary, said in a speech in the British House of Commons' Foreign Affairs Select Committee that she had been on media mission.

