Zaghari’s furlough extended for third time, lawyer says

Mahmoud Behzadirad, Zaghari’s lawyer, told IRNA that Zaghari’s furlough was until Ordibehesht 31 (May 20) but was extended until Khordad 7 (May 27).

The judiciary officials have told them that in this period, they will decide if the rest of her sentence will be commuted or not. "Zaghari’s father is to refer to Judiciary for further information," the lawyer added.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who worked for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, was arrested at airport upon leaving Tehran in April 2016 on security charges. She was sentenced to five years in jail afterwards.

The UK media wrote a lot against the arrest claiming that Iran arrested Zaghari due to the UK's 450 million-pound (roughly $640 million) debt to Iran, but Iran rejected such a link.

Earlier on April 21, Behzadirad said that since Zaghari has served four years of her five-year sentence in prison, she has the right to enjoy freedom according to the law.

He added that the appeal for conditional freedom has been given to the judiciary but no response has been given yet.

