The Asian Weightlifting Championships is organised by the Asian Weightlifting Federation for competitors from the Asian countries. It has been held since 1969 for men and 1988 for women. In 2008 the championships provided the official qualification for Asian competitors in the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

The Asian championship is one of the Olympic qualifiers that has been defined by the international federation of gold.

The head of the Uzbek Weightlifting Federation Shokrollah Mahmoudov, praising Iranian weightlifting , said that Iran's presence next to countries such as China will raise the tournament's level.

Iran always boasts Iranian stars that are participating in this team can win gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics , and I hope that will happen, Mahmoudov added.

