Mousavian: Zionist regime’s terrorist act in Natanz strategic mistake

According to an IRNA Saturday night report, the Iranian veteran diplomat and former nuclear negotiator Seyyed Hossein Musavian in his article in the Middle East publication, titled “The Israel-Iran Tension: Return to JCPOA, or Flickering a Flame in Mideast” wrote:

Recently an explosion shook Iran’s nuclear facilities in Natanz and a Syrian missile, too, hit an area near Israel’s Dimona nuclear facilities. The attack against the Iranian nuclear facility occurred a few days before the 2nd round of nuclear talks between Iran and the world powers in Vienna, whose objective is reviving the JCPOA that Israel had from the very beginning been opposed to it and Trump’s marked the US unilateral exit of it in May, 2018.

The Iranian foreign minister called the attack against Natanz facilities “nuclear terrorism” and “crime against mankind”. Iran’s reaction to that that attack was activating 1,000 advanced centrifuges in Natanz and increasing its enrichment level to 60%. Beyond doubt attacking Natanz facilities was aimed at creating obstacles in President Biden’s policy of reviving the JCPOA.

The Washington Post daily reiterated that the US and Israeli interests on JCPOA are now contradicting.

The negative aftermaths of Israel’s destructive moves against the revival of JCPOA are not restricted to political and security dimensions. Technically speaking, there are lots of differences between the Iranian and Libyan nuclear programs. The Iranian nuclear program was from the beginning based on the scientific and technological capabilities of the Iranians.

While Iran’s first centrifuges were imported from the network of Pakistan’s Abdul-Qadir Khan, but the competence and speed of the Pakistani old generation centrifuges are not comparable with the advanced European centrifuges.

Israel’s strategic mistake

Iran, relying on its internal capabilities, has manufactured the new generation of its centrifuges, that are similar to the European Urenco centrifuges, which are much more advanced and a lot faster.

Therefore, the Natanz terrorist attack was a strategic mistake, because it opened Iran’s hand for replacement of its old generation centrifuges with the new ones, that are 50 times faster than the first generation, that Iran’s activities needed to be restricted to them, according to the JCPOA.

In addition to that, Iran has managed to manufacture its own nuclear submarines, for whose fuel we need 60% enriched uranium. America and Britain use 90% enriched uranium for their submarines’ fuel. Iran, too, can resort to the same fact for its 60% enrichment for its submarines’ fuel.

During the past decades the Iranian nuclear scientists, some of whom were assassinated by Israel, have established a competent team of experts in nuclear physics and the nuclear engineering, needless of trainings by the world academic centers.

Therefore, no country must consider the Iranian human capabilities beneath their actually capabilities, and everyone must comprehend that the Iranian nuclear program will not be shut down in destruction and terrorist act.

Increased negotiation power

Trump’s exit of the JCPOA was three years ago and Iran, in response increased its enrichment level from 5 to 20%. Israel’s recent terrorist act in Natanz nuclear facilities helped Iran to increase its 20% enrichment to 60%.

The history of the past few decades of the Iranian nuclear program shows that in response to the west’s pressure policy and the US and Israeli destructions leads to increased nuclear capabilities of Iran.

But there is a better way too: Preserving the nuclear agreement with Iran. In the framework of this agreement Iran has accepted maximum commitments and restrictions to prove that it is not after making the A-bomb.

This agreement is a model for the international community and the other countries, too, can join this model to take a long and basic stride towards the nuclear NTT at global level.

The Iranian nuclear agreement is also an appropriate model for military de-unclearing of the Middle East. The Iranian president has presented the Hormuz Peace Plan to the UN General Assembly, that is inclusive of controlling the Persian Gulf countries’ arms and munitions and clearing the Persian Gulf of the weapons of mass destruction (WMDs).

If the Iran nuclear deal will be destroyed, the chance for such a development in the Persian Gulf and the region will be decreased to zero, and the other countries, such as Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt, too, will move towards nuclear programs.

In that case the United States and Israel will be forced to prevent them from moving towards the a-bombs, which will increase the possibilities of new military engagement in the region, too.

This reality must lead to better comprehending the significance of the ongoing nuclear negotiations.

