Iran, 10th steel producer in 1st quarter of 2021

According to the statistics of the World Steel Association, the production of the 64 steel-producing countries of the world has reached 486.9 million tons, which shows a 10% increase compared to the same period in 2020.

In the ranking, China, India, Japan, the US, and Russia stood first through fifth with 271, 29.6, 23.7, 20.4, and 18.9 million tons.

South Korea, Germany, Turkey, and Brazil ranked sixth through ninth in the WSA ranking with 17.6, 10, 9.8, and 8.7 million tons.

Iran stood 10th with 7.5 million tons that show a 10.7% increase compared to the same period in 2020.

The report also said that Iran’s production of raw steel reached 2.6 million tons in March, which shows a 10.7% compared to the same period in 2020.

