Iran among top 10 world steel producers: Official

World Steel Association put the average steel production growth of its member countries in 2020 at 0.9%, while Iran’s steel production growth this year has been reported to be 13.4%.

Shahidi pointed out that Iran has gained achievements despite the imposed sanctions.

Nowadays 31 million tons of steel is being produced in the country in spite of the pandemic, he noted.

Reportedly, the value of Iran’s steel and cast iron exports to China reached $773 million during the nine months of the current Iranian calendar.

