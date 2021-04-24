Iranian movie grabs award in Barcelona Int’l Film Festival

This year the festival is slated for April 15- 23.

“Yalda, a Night for Forgiveness” with the theme of forgiveness, is co-produced by Iran, France, Germany, Switzerland, Luxembourg, and Lebanon and Behnaz Jafari, Babak Karimi, Fereshteh Sadre Orafaiy and Sadaf Asgari are among the cast.

The story narrates the struggle of the female characters against a patriarchal system. It is also a film about retribution.

The Iranian movie had earlier won the 2020 Sundance Film Festival award, which was held in Park City, Utah, US, on January 23- February 2 and received the best screenplay award from the 2020 Sofia International Film Festival on June 25-July 19.

