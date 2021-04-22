President: Government powerfully moving in correct way to secure rights of people

Inhuman and unjust sanctions imposed by former US president did affect all sectors, the president said at an inauguration ceremony on agricultural projects in southeast of Iran.

When Iran sees the other side is ready to respect its commitments, it will not await even a second to get the people's rights, President Rouhani announced.

Further, he appreciated efforts made by staff of the Foreign Ministry in Vienna talks on breaking the sanctions.

About the projects, the president said the government has been inaugurating them since the past year to make the world understand that sanctions and pressures cannot halt Iran's growth and development.

Agriculture is an important and strategic part of a country, he added.

If the country lacks industry, it can live with difficulties; but without agriculture, the country cannot survive.

