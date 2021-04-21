Iran to play in FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2021

The AFC has two yardsticks to choose the Asian teams to participate in the world cup. One standard is referring to the first five teams of the most recent Asian competitions in 2018. The second standard is based on the point system of the recent three Asian competitions in 2014, 2016, and 2018.

The AFC decide to merge to the two methods and announced three repetitive names of the continent for the world cup, i.e. Iran, Japan, and Uzbekistan.

The remaining two quota teams will be chosen with play-off matches from among Iraq, Thailand, Lebanon, and Vietnam.

The executive committee of the AFC agreed with the Futsal and Beach Football committee to rank the eight best teams of the Asian teams according to the points for Beach Football. Hence, Japan, Oman, and the UAE will be the representatives of Asia in FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Russia 2021 to be held August 19 – 29.

