Iran embassy receives 6th ‘Sputnik V’ consignment

Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said that the shipment is to be sent to Iran by Mahan Air flight on Thursday.

Jalali said that the current agreement between Russia and Iran includes two million doses and Russia is to send the remaining doses before long.

Jalali announced on April 15 that Iran planned to purchase 60 million doses of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine from Russia.

The doses are sufficient for vaccination of 30 million people, Jalali told IRNA, adding that the agreement was finalized and signed through negotiations between Iranian Embassy in Moscow and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), with support of Iran’s Ministry of Health.

He said that the purchased doses are to be sent to Iran from May to November.

Regarding the current agreement for purchasing two million doses of the vaccine, he said that 520,000 thousand doses have so far been sent to Iran and the Russia party agreed to send remaining as soon as possible.

Iran’s ambassador to Russia also said that two Iranian companies have signed agreements with Russia for joint production of the COVID-19 vaccine in Iran.

9417**2050

Follows us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish