Brigadier General Khadem Seyed al-Shohada said that during a complicated operation some 21 Kalashnikov automatic rifles and 7,000 colt bullets were discovered by Iranian forces at the borders of Khuzestan.

Earlier on April 15, the Khuzestan police chief announced the destruction of a gang smuggling weapons and ammunition by the Intelligence and Public Security Police of Khorramshahr.

