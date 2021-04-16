Iran begins 60 percent uranium enrichment: Salehi

The process is underway at the nuclear facility in central Iran, said Ali Akbar Salehi on Friday in an interview.

Sixty percent uranium enrichment was achieved at 12:40 am on Friday, parliamentary speaker Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf tweeted on Friday morning.

President Hassan Rouhani told a cabinet meeting on Wednesday that the decision to enrich uranium to the level of 60 percent is a response to sabotage at the Natanz nuclear facility. Rouhani called the sabotage attack “mischievous”.

On Tuesday, Abbas Araghchi, the Iranian top negotiator told the press in Vienna that Iran will start enriching uranium to up to 60%.

Salehi confirmed that experts have produced uranium to the purity of 60 percent at the Natanz facility.

