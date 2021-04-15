JCPOA Joint Commission meeting in Vienna ends; technical talks going on

According to the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meetings of the two expert groups on sanctions and nuclear issues started last week and will continue.

The results of the meetings of the two workgroups will be announced to the Joint Commission.

At the beginning of today’s meeting, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi seriously criticized Europe for its week reaction to the recent sabotage that took place in Natanz nuclear site and stressed that the members of the JCPOA should unanimously and with no political considerations condemn and denounce the incident that was an example of nuclear terrorism and clear violation of international law.

The head of the negotiations team of Iran in Vienna nuclear talks between Iran and 4+1 said that Tehran is not after time-consuming talks of attrition and stresses that the talks should be held in a clear framework and in an acceptable time frame.

Regarding the 60 percent uranium enrichment of Iran, he said that the measure has been taken in the framework of articles 26 and 36 of the deal and with the purpose of meeting Iran’s medical needs.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish