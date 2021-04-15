Iran not after talks of attrition: Deputy FM

The goal of Iran is not negotiations for negotiation’s sake, said Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi before attending the meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in Vienna.

Hoping that workgroups will be able to hold their meetings as soon as possible, Araghchi said that if the talks take up the expected constructive path, they will naturally continue.

The meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and 4+1 started in Grand Hotel, Vienna, today.

Iran and the EU/E3, as well as Russia and China, have attended the meeting as participants to the deal to continue talks on the revival of the JCPOA.

Araghchi leads Iran’s delegation which includes representatives from the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), Oil Ministry and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

The meeting is chaired by Deputy of European Union Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora.

As previously announced, as the United States is not considered a participant to the deal, it won’t attend any sessions during the talks.

The meeting was set to be held on Wednesday but it was postponed as a member of European delegation tested positive for the coronavirus.

