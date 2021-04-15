Meeting of JCPOA Joint Commission kicks off in Vienna

Iran and EU/E3, as well as Russia and China, have attended the meeting as participants to the deal to continue talks on the revival of the JCPOA.

Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi leads Iran’s delegation which includes representatives from Central Bank of Iran (CBI), Oil Ministry and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

The meeting is chaired by Deputy of European Union Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora.

As previously announced, as the United States is not considered a participant to the deal, it won’t attend any sessions during the talks.

The meeting was set to be held on Wednesday but it was postponed as a member of European delegation tested positive for the coronavirus.

