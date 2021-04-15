Enemy does not dare violate Iranian territorial waters: Navy Chief

Khanzadi and Iran’s IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri attended a meeting on Wednesday night to explore possibilities of even further interactions between the two forces.

Khanzadi said that Iran’s foes were aware of the fact that in case of making any threat, the would receive a grinding response from Iran’s faithful navy forces.

He further underlined that the current security established in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, Gulf of Oman and the adjacent waters has been achieved by the constant presence of Iran’s Army Navy and IRGC Navy forces.

Army Navy Commander also emphasized the importance of interaction and concerted efforts between the two forces to neutralize any destabilizing measures.

Tangsiri, in turn, agreed with the remarks made by Khanzadi and said that two forces enjoyed a uniting interaction between them from the highest to the lowest ranks.

The two commanders reviewed the latest situation and made coordination for full preparation of Navy forces. They also signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation of the two forces.

