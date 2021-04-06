Iran-Pakistan joint naval drill ends in Persian gulf, Oman Sea

The joint naval drill was held this morning in the Persian Gulf and Oman sea waters to improve combat capability and exchange military information and knowledge between the two Iranian and Pakistani naval forces to show maritime strength and synergy, establish effective and dynamic interaction to create lasting peace and security in the region.

Joint naval operations, including air, sea, and joint operations of Passex, were conducted in this naval drill with the presence of Iranian and Pakistani naval forces.

Earlier on Monday, officers and staff of two Iranian and Pakistani naval forces visited each other's floating units stationed in the 1st Naval Region of the Army in Bandar Abbas to exchange training and operational experience.

7129**2050

