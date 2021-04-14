Rouhani: Development in communication, knowledge-based economy government's achievements

Rouhani made the remarks at the meeting of communication and knowledge-based networks managers on Wednesday evening.

He said that one of their honors in the Government of Hope and Prudence is the issue of development in the field of communication and the knowledge-based economy.

One of the government's objectives in this regard was to develop E-government as well as the National Information Network on the one hand, and on the other hand, was to support knowledge-based companies, he noted.

The president said that there has been a big change in communications in the country.

Stating that Iran should not lag behind the developments of science and technology, President Rouhani went on to say that communication technology, and innovative developments in different areas, was a necessity, and the first thing for it was infrastructure.

Referring to the coronavirus pandemic, he emphasized the pivotal role of knowledge-based companies in the field of medicines, medical equipment, and ventilators.

He stated that at the beginning of the government, 50 companies were knowledge-based, but today it has reached 6,000 knowledge-based companies.

Pointing to the difficulties of obtaining the coronavirus vaccine, he underscored that it is not that easy to buy vaccines right now, and 85 percent of the vaccines produced in the world are consumed in eight countries.

