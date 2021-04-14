Rouhani says presence of Zionist regime is dangerous for region

Rouhani made the remark in a phone conversation with the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani to congratulate the Qatari Emir on the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

The president urged the need for collective efforts of the regional countries to put an end to regional conflicts, particularly what is going on in Yemen, through dialogue.

He also underlined the need for expansion of relations between Tehran and Doha in different trade and economic areas.

Referring to the current talks over revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in Vienna, the president said that the US lifting of all the sanctions and respect for the UNSC Resolution 2231 is the only way to solve the issue and to pave the way for Iran to fulfill its nuclear commitments as well.

The Qatari Emir, for his part, stressed the necessity for Iran and Qatar to boost transport cooperation.

He welcomed the resumption of talks between Iran and other signatories to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal – known as the JCPOA – and said that Doha hopes that all the parties to the deal will return to their commitment so as to prepare the ground for the revival of the JCPOA.

The Qatari Emir renewed his invitation to President Rouhani to pay an official visit to his country.

