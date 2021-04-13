Iran to start 60% enrichment tonight: Nuclear spokesman

Referring to Iran’s letter to Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi, Behrouz Kamalvandi said that the AEOI is obliged to launch the production line for the 60% enriched uranium needed in the framework of Article 1 of Strategic Action Plan to Lift Sanctions and Protect Iranian Nation’s Interest passed by Majlis (the Iranian Parliament)

Therefore, the required information in question (DIQ) was immediately forwarded to the Agency and from tonight the preliminaries of the measure are to be started in Natanz, he said, adding that complementary information will be provided later.

He said that the amount of 60 percent uranium is needed for making molybdenum to be used in making radiopharmaceuticals.

Elaborating on tonight’s measures, he said that new IR1 centrifuges will replace the out-of-order ones.

He went on to say that the new machines will have a capacity of 50 percent more than the previous ones.

9417**2050

