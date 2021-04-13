Araghchi leaves for Vienna

The 18th round of virtual JCPOA Joint Commission Meeting was held on April 2.

The event was held in the presence of Iranian diplomats and P4+1.

Participants decided to continue talks in person in Vienna.

Two working groups on lifting sanctions and nuclear issues are doing the necessary measures.

Earlier, Araghchi said that Iran favors the JCPOA model and lifting every sanction by Trump’s term.

Elaborating on the three-day talks in Vienna, Araghchi hailed efforts made by two working group of sanctions and Iran’s measures.

It is still necessary to continue negotiations, he said, adding that lifting sanctions is a complicated matter.

Participants decided to create an opportunity for members to do necessary consultations and to resume talks next Wednesday, he added.

Iran has taken a logical position with regard to lifting US sanctions, he added.

