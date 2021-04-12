Continuation of Vienna path depends on US lifting of Iran sanctions: German FM

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas made the remarks during a joint news conference with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Berlin on Monday.

Responding to a question, he said negotiations in Vienna on nuclear deal with Iran took place last week and would continue tomorrow. “The discussions were not easy but they are constructive in nature,” he said.

Heiko Maas without mentioning the US breaking the law by withdrawing from the JCPOA and the fruitless actions of the European parties to fulfill their obligations claimed that the purpose of the discussions is to have Iran fully abide its UN Security Council obligations.

“We need to find a sequencing process and all depends on to what extent the US is willing to lift sanctions that are imposed on Iran,” he said.

He added: I believe it won’t be easy but so far we have seen a constructive spirit.

“The meetings that are going to take place this week would be under the current developments and we are trying that what is discussed in Vienna can be implemented in Tehran,” said Heiko Mass.

272**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish