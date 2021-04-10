FM spox: 'No need' for direct talks with US

Khatibzadeh told Christiane Amanpour that the process in Vienna is on the right track, and the P4+1 has taken positive steps in the Vienna talks indicating that progress is possible.

"The positive move created by the P4+1 in the Vienna talks can be sustained if the United States is ready to fulfill its obligations under UN Security Council Resolution 2231," he added.

Emphasizing the need for the Biden administration to distance itself from Trump's failed policies against Iran, the spokesman said, "It seems that members of the current US administration are much more committed to Trump-era sanctions [against Iran] than to the Obama nuclear deal."

"I think Biden has to make a political decision about whether he intends to jeopardize the nuclear deal with Trump's failed sanctions policy, or whether he wants to distance himself from those failed policies," Khatibzadeh noted.

He made Iran's position clear on the JCPOA, "Iran has always had a clear position on the JCPOA. Serious negotiations took place between Iran and the P5+1 [to reach the JCPOA]. After the JCPOA was signed and sealed, we implemented this agreement and since then we have always made it clear that everyone must abide by their obligations. Iran, even after the withdrawal of the United States from the JCPOA, was in good faith and fully honored its commitments."

"We have made it clear that all sanctions that have been illegally imposed on Iran, re-imposed and re-labeled must be lifted at once, and Iran must approve the lifting of sanctions," he said.

"This is a very clear position of Iran, and it is not only logical, but it is a workable path for the full return of the United States to its commitments."

