Iranian deputy FM arrives in Vienna for further nuclear talks

The delegation is in Vienna to resume the talks of the Joint Commission of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran Nuclear Deal.

The meeting and consultations to be done with the remaining members of the JCPOA will kick off today bilaterally or multilaterally and will go on in the coming days.

In this round of talks, representatives of other relevant organizations, including the Ministry of Petroleum and Central Bank, accompany the nuclear delegation.

The 18th session of the Joint Commission meeting started online on April 2 with the participation of representatives of Iran and 4+1.

The meeting went on face to face in Vienna and two workgroups of sanctions removal and nuclear measures are working on the measures to be taken by Iran and the US.

