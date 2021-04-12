Iran's parliament speaker calls for S Korea's to immediate solution to unfreeze frozen funds

During a meeting with South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun, Qalibaf noted that "we are pleased with the prime minister's visit to Tehran."

Unfortunately, South Korea does not have a place in Iran's foreign economy, he said, adding that those economic and political relations, which were at the highest levels, have declined.

He expressed the hope that the meeting will be the restart of political, economic, and cultural cooperation between the two states on the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun, for his part, described the mutual ties as historic.

Unfortunately, since 2018, bilateral relations have been decreased, which South Korea is seeking to resolve, he noted.

Considering the position of Iran in South Korea's foreign relations, we will do our utmost to overcome the problems, he further noted.

