S Korean premier: Seoul trying to release Iran’s blocked assets

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun added in his joint press conference with Iran's First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri that South Korea-Iran relations date back to hundreds of years ago, but the Seoul-Tehran diplomatic ties have just entered their 60th anniversary, and these ties will continue for long.

Referring to his previous visit of Iran as his country’s Parliament speaker, Sye-kyun pointed out that in the year 2017 he visited Iran as South Korea’s Parliament speaker, and today was here as the South Koran prime minister and this visit is quite meaningful.

He also reiterated that even before that he used to work for a commercial firm in Iran for 20 years during which he was not only working with Iran, but also with various countries in the Middle East, and during the 1960s with full trust he had signed contracts for many Iranian infrastructure projects, such as those in Khorramshahr, and the Isfahan Refinery with the Koran firms.

The South Korean prime minister emphasized: The Korean firms also trusted Iran during the war and completed their projects, and I and I quite well remember the mutual trust, close cooperation and friendly ties between Iran and Korea during the past half a century continually and even different crises times, but they are now faced with challenge.

I wanted to note that my visit of Tehran indicates South Korea’s will for expansion of ties with a prospect of the future bilateral ties and I believe from now on our transactions must continue at a high level and this trip must strengthen the foundation of bilateral ties, and therefore, today I invited Jahangiri to visit South Korea, said Chung Sye-kyun.

He added that the JCPOA negotiations are being pursued constructively and it seems as though being prepared for development of ties and problem resolving is necessary for the wellbeing and advancement of both nations.

Today I had constructive interactions with Jahangiri on strengthening of bilateral ties and other issues of mutual interest, said the top Korean official.

Prime Minister Sye-kyun said: First of all, the two countries decided to survey the ground for the cooperation that they can currently get involved in, and later on expand them in accordance with the decisions that they make for cooperation in campaign against Corona virus and the Covid-19, more strongly and effectively.

Thru the Iran and Kore workgroup expansion of humanitarian trades for provision of medicine and medical supplies will be pursued and I hope this will assist the Iranian people, he added.

The top Korean official also reiterated that in addition to that the two countries’ academic programs in medical and medical training fields that had earlier played significant role in boosting bilateral ties, have not been halted, and will soon be resumed.

The South Korean premier stressed that as the two countries try together to improve ties, when the JCPOA will be revived the process of expansion of ties will be further accelerated more than ever before.

