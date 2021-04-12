Shariatmadari calls for exchange of skilled labor forces with Iraq

Iran attaches importance to stability, security, territorial integrity, dignity and independence of Iraq and its regional and international position, Shariatmadari said.

He described cooperation between two countries in fighting ISIS and saving the region from Takfiri terrorists as a successful experience.

The unfair assassination of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis was the example of the biggest foreign intervention in Iraqi internal affairs.

Iraq is an important weight in the regional political and security interactions, and that the commonalities and strategic ties between the two countries will guarantee the security and stability of the entire region.

He called for implementing the five-year document through a joint committee.

He also called on the joint committee to put on its agenda organizing and solving problems of Iranian labor forces in Iraqi Kurdistan Region.

Meanwhile, Adel al-Rikabi hailed friendly relations between two countries, saying it can be a pattern for other countries.

He expressed Iraq’s readiness for taking advantage of Iran’s experiences in creating job opportunities.

Iraq is ready to cooperate with Iran regarding presenting services to disabled people.

He welcomed launching prosthesis center by Iran in Iraq.

Iraq needs Iran’s experiences in the field of genetic screening and counseling, as well as exchanging information on how to insure people working in the private sector.

