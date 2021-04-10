Iran, Iraq to exchange labor forces in future

During the visit of Minister of Cooperatives, Labor, and Social Welfare Mohammad Shariatmadari to Iraq, the issue of mutual understanding and agreement and the exchange of expert labor between the two states will be discussed.

The minister will arrive in Baghdad tonight at the invitation of his Iraqi counterpart and will have meetings with the officials of the friendly and neighboring country tomorrow.

The signing of a MoU and joint agreement on various topics are among the programs on the agenda of the Iranian minister's visit in Iraq.

