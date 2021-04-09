Joint Commission held in view of possible return of US to JCPOA: Enrique Mora

According to European External Action Service ( An official website of the European Union), the Deputy of European Union (EU) Foreign Policy Chief said in a press release that "the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) resumed its work in Vienna in a physical format this Friday. The Joint Commission is responsible for overseeing the implementation of the JCPOA".

The full text of the press release reads:

The Joint Commission was chaired, on behalf of EU High Representative Josep Borrell, by the EEAS Political Director Enrique Mora and was attended by representatives of China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom and Iran.

Participants took stock of the discussions held at various levels since the last Joint Commission in view of a possible return of the US to the JCPOA and discussed modalities to ensure the return to its full and effective implementation. The Joint Commission was briefed on the work of the two expert groups on sanctions lifting and nuclear implementation measures and participants noted the constructive and results oriented exchanges.

In light of the joint ministerial statement of 21 December, the participants emphasised their resolve to further pursue the ongoing joint diplomatic effort. The coordinator will continue his separate contacts with all JCPOA participants and the United States.

The Joint Commission tasked expert groups to continue their work and agreed to reconvene in Vienna in the course of next week.

The 18th meeting of the JCPOA was held on Friday in Vienna with the participation of the Deputy Foreign Ministers and Political Directors of the Foreign Ministers of Iran, Germany, France, Britain, Russia, China, and Enrique Mora on behalf of Joseph Borrell in order to evaluate the results of the meetings of the working groups in the field of sanctions and nuclear issues.

The first round of the JCPOA Joint Commission was held on Tuesday. The two sides agreed to establish two expert working groups in the field of sanctions and nuclear issues consisting of all members of the Joint Commission, including Iranian experts plus experts from the P4 + 1 countries.

These expert meetings discussed the technical aspects and details of issues related to the lifting of sanctions and nuclear issues and report the outcome of their discussions to the Commission.

