Persian language spring course begins in Pakistan's Lahore

The inaugural session of the new course was held in the presence of Jafar Ronas, Director of Khana-e-Farhang in Lahore, the capital of Punjab province.

After reciting verses from Holy Quran and playing the national anthem of Iran and Pakistan, the head of Khana-e-Farhang welcomed the new students and wished them arrival of spring and the ancient holiday of Nowruz.

Explaining the different cultural traditions of Iran, including the Nowruz celebration, he called the Persian language the common heritage of two friendly and brotherly countries and added: "Persian students will get acquainted with Iranian culture and civilization as well as Pakistani cultural roots by learning Persian."

Ronas stated that Iranian Culture Center is the second home for Persian students, noting that the Persian language teaching team, through careful planning also introduces Iranian culture and traditions to the students.

"We have planned various programs and workshops virtually to have the maximum efficiency in education," he said, referring to the limitations due to the third wave of the Corona virus outbreak.

In this virtual meeting, Persian language teachers of Iranian Culture Center also explained about the course of Persian language classes.

Clips from the traditions of Nowruz and 13th of Badr were also played on the occasion while some middle-level Persian students also recited verses from Persian poems about nature and Nowruz.

The spring classes of Khana-e-Farhang in Lahore will continue in both introductory and intermediate levels until July 6, this year.

It is worth mentioning that this is the second virtual Persian language training course in Pakistan with the outbreak of Corona virus during the past year.

Promoting Persian language education in Pakistan, a country that has many similarities with the Islamic Republic of Iran, especially in the field of culture, history, religion and society, is an effective step in understanding the common culture and civilization of the people of the two countries.

