Iran, Pakistan agree to deepen scientific, cultural cooperation

Jafar Ronas, the new director of Khana-e-Farhang and Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Shahid during the meeting exchanged views on common issues.

While welcoming the increase of cooperation with the cultural representative of Iran, Muhammad Iqbal Shahid briefed him about GC University, one of the oldest and most prestigious universities in Lahore.

Ronas also emphasized for further development of scientific and cultural cooperation between the two friendly and brotherly countries, especially between the institutions of Punjab province with Iran at higher level.

He also invited Persian language department of GC University to participate in the webinar of the culture consulate about Sheikh Abolhassan Kharghani and Sheikh Abu Saeed Abu al-Khair.

Ronas added online classes of Persian language from beginner to advanced levels are being held by Khana-e-Farhang in Lahore regularly with the support of Saadi Foundation.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Shahid, head of the Persian department of GC University also suggested that a meeting be held with the heads of the Persian language departments of different universities in Punjab province at Khana-e-Farhang to enhance cooperation which was welcomed by the Iranian side.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the director of Khana-e-Farhang visited the Iranology Room of GC University and also interacted with the students on different topics and teaching methods.

