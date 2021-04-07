Iran starts rail export of cement via Bandar Torkaman

Prior to this, the provincial businessmen had to forward this product by trucks to Inche-Borun Rail Station near Gonbad-e Kavoos city, from where it was exported to the Central Asian countries.

The managing-director of Iranian 2nd Northeastern Railroads said at a ceremony on the occasion that the railway officials have considered a 40% discount for railway exports through Torkaman Port.

Mohsen E’etemad added that the initial capacity for cement exports from port is 50 tons, that will be forwarded in a number of shipments to the Inche-Borun border.

Iranian cement exporters in Golestan, Mazandaran, and Semnan provinces can use this capacity, he said, adding that economic blossoming of Torkmen Port and Inche-Borun and the decreased expenses for the exporters due to elimination of the trucks charge are all the benefits of lunching this new cargo railway.

The Torkaman Port was officially opened on Aug 25, 1938 at a two-hectare area with a peripheral area that is over 42 hectares on the coast of the Caspian Sea and is the north-most Iranian railway station.

