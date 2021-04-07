Iran, Russia review bilateral cooperation

On the threshold of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's visit to Tehran on April 13, Jalali met and held talks with Morgulov.

The two sides discussed important issues of mutual cooperation, as well as regional and international concerns.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced that Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov will be traveling to Tehran on April 13, 2021, at the invitation of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

She highlighted that the two sides are supposed to discuss some important international issues, including the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The situation in Syria, Afghanistan, Yemen, the Persian Gulf, and the region will be reviewed in a meeting between the two sides, she added.

