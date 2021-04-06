Apr 6, 2021, 7:32 PM
Rouhani stresses provision of COVAX, support for domestic COVID-19 vaccines

Tehran, April 6, IRNA – President Hassan Rouhani appreciated different organizations for their efforts to provide foreign COVID-19 vaccines for the Iranian people and stressed domestic production of the vaccine.

After receiving the report on the vaccine production and purchase, President Rouhani appreciated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Central Bank of Iran for their efforts to provide the needed COVAX vaccine, and the Iranian companies for their accomplishments to make the vaccine.

He also stressed the acceleration of providing the vaccine for the people.

Head of Health Ministry’s Public Relations and Information Center Kianush Jahanpur said on Sunday that the first batch of Coronavirus Covax vaccines was forwarded to Tehran on Sunday.

