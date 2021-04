Some 133 new achievements in various areas of the nuclear industry, including quantum, enrichment, heavy water, and laser have been successfully achieved by the AEOI scientists' efforts over the past year.

These achievements will be unveiled, inaugurated, and launched in the form of exhibitions and 11 cases in video-conference and 8 of them in person by President Hassan Rouhani on the occasion of National Nuclear Technology Day.

