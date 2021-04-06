Iran Ambassador confers with Yemeni FM on bilateral relations

The talks were held on Monday between Iran's Ambassador to Sanaa Hassan Irlou and Yemeni Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf Abdullah, according to Al Masirah- Yemeni news channel.

Irlou, expressed Iran's willingness to expand relations with Yemen and support this Arab country.

The Iranian ambassador said that Iran continues efforts to halt military aggression and end the Saudi blockade on the Yemeni nation.

Iran seeks de-escalation in the region in the context of Hormuz Peace Endeavor – HOPE- initiative has been presented by President Hassan Rouhani to the United Nations General Assembly in September 2019, Irlou added.

The Iranian President Hassan Rouhani addressing the 74th UNGA session on September 25, 2019, presented Hormuz Peace Endeavor - HOPE - initiative, calling for collective cooperation of the Persian Gulf states to safeguard peace in the Persian Gulf, Sea of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz.

For his part, the Yemeni foreign minister appreciated Islamic Republic of Iran for its principled stance on [end of] aggression against Yemen.

He also appreciated Tehran for its support for San'a.

The Yemeni foreign minister admired HOPE initiative and said the talks which are held with the US under the supervision of the United Nations' representatives should include the spirit of HOPE and other initiatives for peace.

And all proposals should serve Yemeni national interests and take reduction of problems into consideration, Sharaf Abdullah noted.

On March 26, 2015, Saudi Arabia launched a devastating war against the Yemeni nation aimed at achieving political objectives and expansionist tendencies in the framework of a coalition with a number of other Arab countries, except Oman, assisted by the United States.

Saudi aggressive move against Yemen has left behind thousands of Yemeni citizens, including women and children, homeless and destroyed almost all infrastructures in Yemen.

