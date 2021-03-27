War in Yemen

On March 26, 2015, Saudi Arabia launched a devastating war against the Yemeni nation aimed at achieving political objectives and expansionist tendencies in the framework of a coalition with a number of other Arab countries, except Oman, assisted by the United States. Saudi aggressive move against Yemen has left behind thousands of Yemeni citizens, including women and children, homeless and destroyed almost all infrastructures in Yemen. According to several reports by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), more than 230,000 people have been killed, or mutilated during six years of Saudi-led war against the Yemeni nation.

1483**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish