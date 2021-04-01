Iran urges suing US for its crimes in West Asia

Support for terrorist group of Daesh (ISIS) and Al Qaeda in Syria, according to General Flynn’s and Jake Sullivan’s remarks respectively, is among the US crimes, Ali Baqeri-Kani said through a Twitter post.

The official also referred to the US help for attacking and laying siege around Yemen economically, assaulting Iraq on baseless pretexts and killing over one million people, and violating human rights via a regime which used nuclear weapons as crimes that should be sued.

Baqeri-Kani wrote in reaction to a recently-released e-mail which indicates remarks made by Sullivan- Joe Biden’s security advisor- that Al Qaeda is the reason for the US' presence in the developments in Syria.

When being under secretary of state, Sullivan had stated that Al Qaeda has been beside Washington during tenure of former US president Barack Obama, Baqeri-Kani wrote.

Flynn had also highlighted in a interview the US role in formation of Daesh.

This is not the first time that some clues have been found from remarks of the American officials that the US and its allies have had role in formation of terrorist groups in the region, the secretary underlined.

The US measures in the West Asia region to violate regional nations’ rights have been disclosed.

However, the international community could not take a move yet to punish the State for its crimes worldwide.

