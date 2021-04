During the telephone talk, both sides reviewed the latest political developments in Yemen.

I hope that eventually, the heroic resistance of the Yemeni people will be the lifting of the outrageous siege and the achievement of a lasting peace agreement, Khaji noted.

Iran's latest diplomatic efforts to resolve the ‘Safer’ oil tanker crisis were the other issues discussed during the talk.

