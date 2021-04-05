FM spox: Implementing commitments on agenda of JCPOA Joint Commission

The upcoming Commission is to remove the unlawful sanctions imposed on Iran and discuss how to implement the commitments by the participants to the nuclear deal, Khatibzadeh pointed out.

It will be revealed in tomorrow's meeting that whether the P4+1 group is capable of carrying out the expectations of Iran, he further noted.

The 18th Joint Commission of the JCPOA was held with the online presence of representatives from Iran and the P4+1 group on Friday. The next meeting is scheduled to be held in person in Vienna on Tuesday.

The path is clear, he said, adding that the US sanctions should be lifted thoroughly, verified, and then the Islamic Republic of Iran will take action to this end.

Iran has only one step to take, he said, adding that the step includes removing all sanctions imposed by the US.

Iran is ready to stop and reverse the remedial measures that were carried out for violating the treaty of other parties.

We advise Saudi Arabia to join the path of intra-regional dialogue, he said, adding that the country must distance itself from the path of rebellion, and in that case, the region will welcome the country with open arms.

