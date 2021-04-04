MP: US won't attend 5+1 talks until sanctions removed

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday briefed members of Parliament on the ongoing talks in virtual Join Commission meetings.

After the briefing, Amouei told reporters on the sidelines of the session that Araghchi said that Iran would have neither direct nor indirect talks with the United States in the next JCPOA Joint Commission meetings scheduled to be held on Tuesday in Vienna.

Amouei stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran didn't recognize the US as a participant in the JCPOA, since it has ceased participation in 2018 and resumed sanctions.

He emphasized that the Parliament would pursue its legislation called Strategic Measure to Remove Sanctions Act, requiring Iran's government to even reduce compliance to the JCPOA and terminate Additional Protocol if the US refuses to remove sanctions in the specified deadline.

Amouei said that members of parliament were briefed in a closed session on details of Iran-China 25-year cooperation program.

Iran's Parliament supports economic ties with different countries, according to Amouei who said that the Parliament would monitor the program and its implementation.

He explained that the Strategic Measure to Remove Sanctions Act states that by five months from the time the law goes effective, the administration should launch uranium metal production plant.

9416**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish