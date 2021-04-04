No directs or indirect talks with US in Vienna: Araghchi

Araghchi said on Sunday, "What we pursue in the Joint Commission in Vienna is exactly based on Iran's definite stances, which have been repeatedly being declared by the Supreme Leader."



Iran has declared its conditions for returning to the 2015 nuclear deal, dubbed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Araghchi said, adding that Tehran wants the US compliance with all of its commitments under the deal and lift all sanctions it has re-imposed on the Iranian nation; then, Iran will verify the process and will return to the JCPOA.



If the P4+1 group (Britain, France, Russia, China plus Germany) can urge the US to hold up its end of bargain, it is natural that Iran will return to the deal, the diplomat stated, noting that the negotiations in Vienna are completely technical, which are about the measures that the Americans are expected to do in respect of the lifting of sanctions.



"It should be said that we have no step-by-step plan or step-by-step suggestion and will not accept it," he warned, adding that there is only one step, which the United States' stepping back from all sanctions that have been imposed after the Trump administration's withdrawal from the JCPOA in May 2018.



The deputy FM went on to say that the final steps, which should be done in this regard, are being discussed at technical sessions with the P4+1 representatives.

The 18th Joint Commission of the JCPOA was held with the online presence of representatives from Iran and the P4+1 group on Friday. The next meeting is scheduled to be held in person in Vienna on Tuesday.

