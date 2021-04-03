MP: Iran-China strategic document to be reviewed in Iran's parliament

Amirabadi Farahani said that the early hours of tomorrow's meeting will be held to review the Iran-China strategic document and the joint session of the JCPOA Commission.

He added that the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, as well as the Parliamentary Friendship Group of Iran and China, will also have an extraordinary meeting with foreign ministry officials to examine the joint meeting of the JCPOA commission.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Saturday (Mar 27, 2021), exchanged Iran-China comprehensive cooperation document in a meeting in Tehran, the cooperation plan had for the first time been discussed in 2015, when Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Iran, to lead bilateral ties to a comprehensive and strategic level.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said the agreement was a “road map” for trade and economic and transportation cooperation, with a special focus on both countries' private sectors.

The spokesman of Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affair added that the relations between Iran and China are multi-layered, deep, and have different dimensions, which necessitates them to be included in an action plan. Therefore, the document has been exchanged between the two states' foreign ministers.

